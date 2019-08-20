Ex-Acting GM of Sathosa sentenced to prison

August 20, 2019   01:15 pm

Former Acting General Manager of Lanka Sathos, Wimal Perera, has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty on corruption charges.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today delivered the verdict in the case filed against the accused by Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) regarding Rs.4 million in losses incurred by the government when importing rice to Lanka Sathosa in 2002.

He was also fined Rs 50,000 by the court. 

