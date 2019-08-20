Ranil will make the right decision in 2019 as well - Eran

-

The United National Party (UNP) Leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has made the right decision in 2010 and 2015 and he will make the right decision in 2019 as well, said State Finance Minister Eran Wickramaratne.

The State Minister expressed these views commenting to the media today (20).

He said that choosing Minister Sajith Premadasa as the Presidential candidate has not been done at an official level of the party.

However, Premadasa has been chosen as the Presidential candidate by the majority of UNP supporters in the country, added Wickramaratne.