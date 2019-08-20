Ranil will make the right decision in 2019 as well - Eran

Ranil will make the right decision in 2019 as well - Eran

August 20, 2019   01:32 pm

-

The United National Party (UNP) Leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has made the right decision in 2010 and 2015 and he will make the right decision in 2019 as well, said State Finance Minister Eran Wickramaratne.

The State Minister expressed these views commenting to the media today (20).

He said that choosing Minister Sajith Premadasa as the Presidential candidate has not been done at an official level of the party.

However, Premadasa has been chosen as the Presidential candidate by the majority of UNP supporters in the country, added Wickramaratne.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories