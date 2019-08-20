Presidential Commission members probing Easter attacks beings testifying at PSC

-

The members of the three-member committee appointed by the President to probe the attacks have commenced giving evidence before the Select Committee a short while ago.

The panel convened at the parliamentary premises this afternoon (20).

Accordingly, Supreme Court Justice Vijith Malalgoda, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) N. K. Illangakoon and former Secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order Padmasiri Jayamanne have appeared before the panel to record their testimonies on the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Ilangakoon and Jayamanne were already summoned to testify at the Committee on two previous occasions.