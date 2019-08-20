Daham Pasal Final Certificate Examination results released

-

The results of the 2018 (2019) Daham Pasal Final Certificate Examination has been released, stated the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The results can be accessed through the official website of the Department of Education, www.doenets.lk, stated the Commissioner-General B. Sanath Pujitha.

The examination was held on the 16th and 17th of March 2019.

Reportedly, 125,642 candidates had applied for the exam and 77,643 applicants have faced the exam.

Out of the candidates who sat for the exam, 35,421 have passed the exam while 15,237 have been referred.

The examination which was held in 868 examination centers island-wide was assessed at 47 marking centers.