Distribute explosives in a way that would not impede national security - President

A discussion focused on the ways and means to minimize irregularities occur while issuing explosive materials and to formulate a regulated procedure to distribute them was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (20).

Attention was drawn to the serious adverse effect caused on the environment by using explosives in illegal quarries and fishing and to implement preventive measures, stated President’s Media Division.

President advised the relevant authorities to distribute the explosives in such a way that it would not impede the national security.

The importance of effective coordination between the institutes which are authorized to issue a license to distribute explosives was emphasized by the President while directing to issue notifications to these institutes on the formulation of the new procedure.

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne, several secretaries to the Ministry including Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Major Gen. Shantha Kottegoda, security chiefs including the Commander of Navy Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva, the Deputy Controller of Explosives and Ministry officials joined the discussion.