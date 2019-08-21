EU joins in voicing concern over new Army Chief

-

The European Union (EU), too, has raised its concerns over the promotion of Lieutenant-General Shavendra Silva as Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, stating that ‘it sends a worrying message to victims and survivors of the war’.

A joint statement on the appointment had been issued in agreement with the Embassies of Germany, Italy, Netherlands, the UK High Commission, the Embassies of Norway and Switzerland.

It states that they share the same concerns as the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on the appointment, given the allegations of human rights and humanitarian law violations against the new Army Commander.

The complete statement reads:

“We fully share the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s serious concerns about the appointment of Lieutenant-General Shavendra Silva as Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, given the allegations of grave human rights and humanitarian law violations against him.

The promotion of Lieutenant-General Silva to the post of Army Commander calls into question Sri Lanka’s commitments to the UN Human Rights Council, as recently as March 2019, to ensure justice and accountability. It also undermines Sri Lanka’s efforts towards national reconciliation and sends a worrying message to victims and survivors of the war.”