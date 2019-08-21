There was 16 hours to prevent Easter attacks, Presidential Committee on attacks tell PSC

-

The members of the tri-member Committee appointed by the President to probe the Easter attacks revealed that the explosives used for the Easter attacks had been made using Urea Nitrate, the same substance used in the explosives for the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The members revealed this testifying before the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks, today (20).

Supreme Court Justice Vijith Malalgoda, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) N. K. Illangakoon and former Secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order Padmasiri Jayamanne appeared before the panel to record their testimonies.

Supreme Court Judge Vijith Malalgoda informed the panel that he is not testifying as a judge of the Supreme Court but as a member of the committee appointed by the President.

The members claimed that on 20th April 2019 the authorities had received definite information on an attack.



They stated that the authorities could have prevented the attack as they had nearly 16 hours to act on the information received by them.

It was further revealed that by 18th April evening the authorities had all necessary intelligence information on the attacks including the names of the parties involved.