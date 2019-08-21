Winds and showers expected to enhance during next few days

-

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts up to 50 kmph at times and the showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Jaffna districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara, Batticaloa and Badulla district after 2.00 pm.

Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Wind speed can increase up to 50kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.