New Army Commander assumes duties

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has assumed duties as the 23rd Commander of Sri Lanka Army a short while ago at the Army Headquarters.

On his arrival at the Army Headquarters premises, a Guard Turnout, presented by Gajaba Regiment (GR) troops greeted the new Commander after the Commanding Officer of the Headquarters Battalion, together with the GR Centre Commandant received him warmly at the entrance to the Army Headquarters, the Army said today (21).

Adjutant General, Major General Jayantha Seneviratne afterwards warmly greeted the new Commander as he arrived at the parade ground and requested him to take the salute of the Guard of Honour of GR troops from the special dais, together with the Parade Commander.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva WWV RWP RSP VSV USP ndc psc was appointed as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, effective from 18 August 2019 by President Maithripala Sirisena as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces after he was elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General with effect from the same date.

He was serving as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army and Colonel of the Regiment for Gajaba Regiment and Commando Regiment at the time he was made the Commander of the Army, the Army said.

During his 35 year-long illustrious military career, he has held a number of staff, instructional, command and diplomatic appointments in various capacities, the release noted. Some of the key appointments he had held as a staff officer included General Staff Officer -1 (G1) (Plans) at Directorate of Plans at Army Headquarters, G1 (Training) at Directorate of Training at Army Headquarters, G1 (Operations) at Security Force Headquarters, Jaffna, Staff Officer 1 at Military Secretary’s Branch of the Army Headquarters. Most importantly, he held the appointments of Director General Operations and Adjutant General of the Sri Lanka Army, the release read further.