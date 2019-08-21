Sumanthiran files petition for intervention concerning PC polls

August 21, 2019   01:46 pm

-

TNA Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran has filed a petition for intervention with the Supreme Court stating that the President does not have the legal jurisdiction to call Provincial Council (PC) election without delimitation of electorates.

The petition was filed with regard to the reference application by President seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court if the law permits the PC elections to be held in the absence of the Report on Delimitation of Electorates.

In his petition, MP Sumanthiran says that in accordance with the Provincial Council Election (Amendment) Act No.17 of 2017 delimitation of electorates is mandatory.

He, accordingly, seeks the Supreme Court to deliver an order stating that the PC elections cannot be held without delimitating the electoral constituents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories