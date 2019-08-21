People in coastal areas warned of high waves, coastal inundation

-

The Department of Meteorology today issued an advisory for high waves and coastal inundation for the coastal areas from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height (This is not for land area).

Above mentioned sea areas can be rough at times, it said.

Naval and fishing communities and also those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regards.