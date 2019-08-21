Term of PSC probing Easter attacks extended

-

The term of the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to probe the terror attacks took place in different places in Sri Lanka on 21st April 2019 has been extended till the 30th of September.

The Parliament granted the committee an extension of time to present its final report in terms of Standing Order 102 of the Parliament.

The Parliamentary Select Committee was appointed by a resolution passed by the Parliament on the 22nd of May to look into and report to the House on the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The panel has recorded the testimonies from various state officials including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, State Intelligence Service (SIS) Chief Senior DIG Nilantha Jayewardene, Outgoing Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Attorney General Dappula de Livera, Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Police Special Task Force (STF) Commandant Senior DIG M.R. Latheef, Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, former Governors M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Azath Salley, State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene, the three-member Presidential Commission probing the attacks.