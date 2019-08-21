Low pressure water supply in Kalutara for next three weeks

Water supply will be under low pressure for multiple areas in Kalutara district during the next three weeks, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has cautioned the general public.

Kalutara South, Kalutara North, Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagola, Pilaminawatte, Bombuwala, Beruwala, Maggona, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Darga Town and Bentota areas will accordingly be provided water under low pressure.

The NWSDB said this is due to ongoing repairs at the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant as a part of the Agalawatte new water development project.

