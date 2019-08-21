X-Ray machines with explosives detection technology to be deployed at BIA

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to supply, install and commission baggage-screening X-Ray machines with explosive detection capability at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The proposal was made by the Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga.

The minister has brought forth the relevant proposal to call for bids from the suppliers who have the potential to supply explosive detection systems for supply, installation and commissioning of 09 explosive detection systems at the BIA with external funding, following procurement guidelines.