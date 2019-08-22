UNP should learn to take decisions like SLPP - Fonseka

August 21, 2019   11:56 pm

UNP Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka is of the view that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has the right to be the presidential candidate according to the party constitution.

The parliamentarian stated this speaking to the media at Peliyagoda today (21).

Responding to media persons’ questions on the claims that stated Fonseka is talking in support of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the parliamentarian said he only meant that the decision of SLPP to nominate a candidate who gives priority to national security is commendable.

Commenting further, Fonseka said the United National Party too should learn to take such decisions.

Since the party leader, the Premier constitutionally has the right to be the presidential candidate, Fonseka said they don’t accept the decision that Minister Sajith Premadasa should be the presidential candidate of the UNP.

