CID to obtain statements from 5 inmates over alleged plot to assassinate President

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court yesterday (21) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain statements from five prison inmates over the alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena.

The direction was given when the CID informed courts that intelligence reports revealed that four detainees of the Welikada Prison sentenced to death as well as another death row inmate at Agunukolapelessa Prison allegedly plotted the President’s assassination.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the prison superintendent to take six CID officials to obtain the statements from the inmates within the time period from August 26 to September 12.