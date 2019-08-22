-

Another suspect, who had aided and abetted the murder of the chief jailor of Welikada Prison Training School, has been arrested in Hikkaduwa area.

The arrestee is said to be the owner of the motorcycle used by the gunmen to shoot the chief jailor.

The 25-year-old suspect is a resident of Pannila area in Hikkaduwa.

Ambalangoda Police said the suspect would be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (22).

On the 3rd of August, Thilina Ruwan Thihara, the chief jailor of Welikada Prison Training School was shot dead at Kuleegoda Junction in Ambalangoda at around 6.00 pm on August 03. He had later succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Balapitiya Base Hospital.

One person who is suspected of aiding and abetting the murder was arrested was arrested in Ambalangoda on the 13th of August. The 27-year-old suspect is named Pinnaduwage Manjula Ranga Kumara from Thiranagama, Hikkaduwa.

The police had recovered 63 live ammunition rounds used for the T-56 rifle hidden at his house and 15 SIM cards by further interrogating the suspect.