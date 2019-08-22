Beira Lake passenger boat service launched

-

The passenger boat service operating on the Beira Lanka from Union Place to Colombo Fort, which was proposed as a solution for the traffic congestions in the city, was launched under the patronage of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago.

The boat service is managed by the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC).

The passengers will be given the opportunity to utilize the boat service free-of-charge for one month since commencement.

Estimated time of commuting between Colombo Fort to Union Place is 9-10 minutes, the Chairman of SLLDC Roshan Gunawardena said.