Government medical officers on 24-hour token strike

August 22, 2019   10:51 am

The government medical officers launched a 24-hour token strike from 8.00 am this morning (22).

Executive Committee Member of GMOA Dr. Prasad Colombage said the strike will come to an end at 8.00 am tomorrow (23).

He added that the strike was not launched at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, Apeksha Hospital, nephrology units and Tri-forces hospitals.

However, the government medical officers’ guild said they would not support this token strike, stating that the strike is based on political interests.

