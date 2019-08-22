Will not discuss presidential election with other parties - Handunnetti

-

Appointing the Commander of the Army is an internal matter of a country and other parties should not be concerned about the matter, stated Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti.

He expressed these views to the media following an event held in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the JVP is not planning to hold discussions with other political parties on the Presidential election, according to the MP.

For the upcoming Presidential election, the JVP will present a program that would rally the masses, he added.

Further commenting, Handunnetti stated that National People’s Power Presidential candidate JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake is the only presidential candidate with modern ideas.