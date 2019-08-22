Sathosa suffered loss of billions of Rupees, COPE hearing reveals

-

It is revealed that Lanka Sathosa has incurred a loss of billions of Rupees by storing a stock of imported rice at the Sri Lanka Customs.

The officials of Lanka Sathosa were summoned to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) hearing yesterday (21).

COPE member Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that the Lanka Sathosa has intentionally left the relevant stock of rice, imported to Sri Lanka in 2015, to be stored at the Customs.