JMI member who trained with Zahran arrested in Ampara

-

Ampara Police has arrested a suspected active member of the banned organization Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI), who had allegedly received weapons training in Nuwara Eliya.

The arrest has been made based on information provided by the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

Mohamed Rafaideen Mohamed Ali, a resident of Welanboda in Gampola, had participated in the training camp held in Nuwara Eliya by terrorist leader Zahran Hashim.

After receiving the training he was given the nom de guerre “Abu Ikrima,” according to police.

Ampara division criminal investigation unit has so far arrested 16 suspects baed o information provided by officers of the SIS unit in Ampara.