JMI member who trained with Zahran arrested in Ampara

JMI member who trained with Zahran arrested in Ampara

August 22, 2019   01:21 pm

-

Ampara Police has arrested a suspected active member of the banned organization Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI), who had allegedly received weapons training in Nuwara Eliya.

The arrest has been made based on information provided by the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

Mohamed Rafaideen Mohamed Ali, a resident of Welanboda in Gampola, had participated in the training camp held in Nuwara Eliya by terrorist leader Zahran Hashim.

After receiving the training he was given the nom de guerre “Abu Ikrima,” according to police.

Ampara division criminal investigation unit has so far arrested 16 suspects baed o information provided by officers of the SIS unit in Ampara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories