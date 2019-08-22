AGs advice sought on vacant MP seat

AGs advice sought on vacant MP seat

August 22, 2019   01:37 pm

-

The Elections Commission states that they have taken steps to seek the advice of the Attorney General regarding the nomination for the vacant MP post following the death of MP Salinda Dissanayake.

The Election Commission has instructed the Kurunegala District Returning Officer to submit the nomination list for the vacant seat.

However, as a number of parties have made written requests regarding the post, the Returning Officer had forwarded those nominations to the Elections Commission.

The Director-General of the Elections Commission Saman Sri Ratnayaka said that the nominations have been referred to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has informed the General Secretary of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to submit a nomination for the MP seat made vacant MP Shantha Bandara, who resigned from his National List MP seat recently.

However, the Election Commission stated that the nomination has not yet been submitted as of yet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories