The Elections Commission states that they have taken steps to seek the advice of the Attorney General regarding the nomination for the vacant MP post following the death of MP Salinda Dissanayake.

The Election Commission has instructed the Kurunegala District Returning Officer to submit the nomination list for the vacant seat.

However, as a number of parties have made written requests regarding the post, the Returning Officer had forwarded those nominations to the Elections Commission.

The Director-General of the Elections Commission Saman Sri Ratnayaka said that the nominations have been referred to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has informed the General Secretary of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to submit a nomination for the MP seat made vacant MP Shantha Bandara, who resigned from his National List MP seat recently.

However, the Election Commission stated that the nomination has not yet been submitted as of yet.