Re-corrected results of O/L exam 2018 released

August 22, 2019   04:13 pm

The re-corrected results of G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2018 have been released today (22), says the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The candidates who applied for re-scrutiny of examination results can obtain the re-corrected results from www.doenets.lk.

The exam, faced by 56,641 candidates, commenced on the 3rd to 12th of December 2018.

The examination results were released on March 28th. A total of 235,373 candidates had qualified for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination. The percentages of passes in Maths were recorded as 64.11%.

