Public suggestions sought to reduce Colombo traffic

August 22, 2019   05:30 pm

The Sri Lanka Police has decided to seek suggestions from the public on reducing traffic congestion in the city of Colombo.

Accordingly, The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of Colombo District Champika Siriwardena has requested the public to submit relevant suggestions in writing.

The relevant proposals can be forwarded to the address Office of the DIG, No. 331, Olcott Mawatha, Colombo 11 via post or to the email address dig.colombo@police.lk, stated the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

