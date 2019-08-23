President extends term of Chief of Defence Staff

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has extended the term of office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne till December 31st 2019.

He joined the Sri Lanka Navy on 01st November 1980 as an officer cadet of the 9th Intake.

He was appointed as the Commander of the Navy on 11th July 2015 and appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff on 22nd August 2017. As the Commander of the Navy, he raised two battalions of the Sri Lanka Navy Marines, with the support of the US Marines in 2015.