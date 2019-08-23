Presidential Commission issues notices to Secretary to PM

-

Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake has been issued notices to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the allegations of corruption and malpractices in the government from 2015 to 2018.

Accordingly, Ekanayake is set to arrive at the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission at 9.00 am on the 27th of August.

He will be inquired into the complaint lodged with regard to the building where the Ministry of Agriculture is located at.

The probes into this complaint have uncovered that the said building was taken over by the Agriculture Ministry under a lease agreement and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had submitted a Cabinet paper in this regard to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Premier’s Secretary has also been informed to submit the documents related to the Cabinet paper to the Presidential Commission.