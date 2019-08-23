Bus and van collide head-on; 22 hospitalized

-

A CTB bus has collided head-on with a van that had arrived from the opposite direction at Digampathaha area on Habarana-Dambulla road.

The accident has taken place at around 6.00 am this morning (23), the Police Media said.

It was reported that the bus had been en route to Colombo from Trincomalee when it met with the accident.

Twenty-two passengers along with the drivers of the van and the bus have sustained injuries in the accident. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Dambulla Hospital.

Sigiriya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.