Sudden increase in wind speed expected - Met. Dept.

-

The windy condition is expected to enhance (up to 70 kmph) at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Matale districts, the Department of Meteorology said issuing an advisory.

A sudden increase of Wind speed is expected up to 60 kmph in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Monaragala district.



Sea areas:

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara Eliya district, the Meteorology Department said.

Fairly falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.