Over 10,000 drunk drivers arrested so far; Rs 251 Mn fined

Over 10,000 drunk drivers arrested so far; Rs 251 Mn fined

August 23, 2019   04:44 pm

-

Police Media Spokesperson says, during the past 49 days, 10,054 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The island-wide raids to apprehend drunk drivers were launched on the 5th of July.

A total amount of Rs 251 million has been collected from the arrestees thus far, the police said further.

Police patrols and search missions were carried out across the island, especially on the roads of Colombo, while police officers dressed in civilian clothing were also deployed for the operations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories