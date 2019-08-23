Over 10,000 drunk drivers arrested so far; Rs 251 Mn fined

-

Police Media Spokesperson says, during the past 49 days, 10,054 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The island-wide raids to apprehend drunk drivers were launched on the 5th of July.

A total amount of Rs 251 million has been collected from the arrestees thus far, the police said further.

Police patrols and search missions were carried out across the island, especially on the roads of Colombo, while police officers dressed in civilian clothing were also deployed for the operations.