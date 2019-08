-

Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army (SLA).

He is the 54th Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army, and takes over from Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva who was recently appointed as the new Commander of the Army.

Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage’s appointment comes into affect from today (23 August 2019), the SLA media unit said.