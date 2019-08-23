AG says CID reports on Thajudeen and Lasantha are inconclusive

-

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has informed the Acting IGP to refrain from submitting inconclusive reports in respects to the high-profile cases including the murders of Wazim Thajudeen and Lasantha Wickramatunga.

He stated this in a letter to Acting IGP C. Wickramaratne in connection to the reports submitted by Sri Lanka Police to the AG’s Department on several high-profile cases currently being investigated.

The letter states that the reports submitted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to the Acting IGP appear to be inconclusive and emphasizes that this has resulted in an unsatisfactory situation.

Therefore the Attorney General instructs the Acting IGP to refrain from submitting inconclusive reports, to appoint senior officers to oversee the respective investigations expeditiously and efficiently while directing him to only submit completed investigative reports hereafter.

On August 16, the Attorney General instructed the Acting IGP to expedite the conclusion of police investigations into six high profile cases including the assassination of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, the killing of 17 aid workers in 2006, the murder of Sri Lankan rugby player Wasim Thajudeen, the abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr, the abduction and disappearance of 11 Tamil youths.

The Attorney General had instructed the Acting IGP to conclude investigations into the cases without delay and to submit the completed files to the AG’s Department for the filing of charges.

The reports were handed over to the Attorney General by the Acting Inspector General of Police yesterday.