Navy recovers a parcel suspected to be explosive

August 23, 2019   11:03 pm

-

A parcel which was hidden under water and suspected to be explosive, was recovered during a diving operation conducted by Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with Terrorism Investigation Division(TID) at Aliyawalai sea area in Jaffna.

Accordingly, a parcel weighing about 15kg which was hidden under water and suspected to be explosive mixed with sand, was recovered during a diving operation conducted at Aliyawalai sea area in Jaffna by Northern Naval Command in coordination with Terrorist Investigation Division-Colombo on 21 August.

This suspicious parcel was handed over to TID for further investigation, the navy said.

