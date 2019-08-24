Windy condition expected to continue

-

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 60 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue, the Meteorology Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern Province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara Eliya district.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.