Motorcyclist critical in head-on collision involving car
August 24, 2019 10:48 am
A person has sustained critical injuries in a collision between a car and a motorcycle at Marungoda area in Anamaduwa.
The accident has taken place on Nawagattegama-Anamaduwa road yesterday (23).
The car in question, en route to Anuradhapura from Vennapuwa had collided head-on with a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, was initially admitted to the Anamaduwa District Hospital and transferred to Puttalam Base Hospital for further treatment.