Not naming presidential candidate of UNP-led alliance unfair for people - Patali

August 24, 2019   01:31 pm

Not announcing the presidential candidate of the alliance led by the United National Party is unfair for the public, says Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He stated that other political parties have come to an agreement on all the necessary preparations with regard to the alliance.

The minister made these comments responding to the questions raised by media persons in Colombo.

