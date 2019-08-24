ICC chairman calls on President

-

Chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC) Shashank Manohar has called on President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (23).

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the ICC chairman has assured the President to render the necessary support for the future of the sport of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The President, in return, has expressed his gratitude to the ICC chairman for embarking on an official visit to the island nation, while emphasizing on the importance of taking cricket forward without political intervention.

Parliamentarian Thilanga Sumathipala and President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva were also present at this occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr Manohar has also called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last evening (23) at the Temple Trees, the Prime Minister’s office said.

Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando, Deputy Chairman of ICC Imran Khawaja, Secretary to the Sports Ministry W.A. Chulananda Perera and SLC President Shammi Silva also joined the meeting.