Showery condition to continue

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 50 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western province and Galle and Mathara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.