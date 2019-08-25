Man arrested with over 9 kg of Cannabis
August 25, 2019 09:59 am
A person has been arrested in the Thalangama area in Talawatugoda over the possession of Cannabis, stated the Police.
The suspect has been arrested on a raid conducted by the officials of the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD).
The officials have found 9 kg 45 g of Cannabis on the suspect.
The arrestee is a 40-year-old male residing in Talawatugoda, according to the Police.
He is set to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.