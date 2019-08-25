Man arrested with over 9 kg of Cannabis

Man arrested with over 9 kg of Cannabis

August 25, 2019   09:59 am

-

A person has been arrested in the Thalangama area in Talawatugoda over the possession of Cannabis, stated the Police.

The suspect has been arrested on a raid conducted by the officials of the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD).

The officials have found 9 kg 45 g of Cannabis on the suspect.

The arrestee is a 40-year-old male residing in Talawatugoda, according to the Police.

He is set to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories