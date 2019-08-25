President notified to appear before PSC

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has been notified to appear before the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Chairman of the Committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri stated the relevant notice has been made in writing.

The letter had requested President Sirisena to inform the committee of a convenient date and a time to appear before the Committee.

Kumarasiri stated that they hope to summon and interrogate President Sirisena if the President provides them with a suitable date.

However, the President had previously stated that he would not appear before the special Parliamentary Committee.

Kumarasiri further stated that they would compile and submit the final report of the Committee if the President does not appear before the Committee.

Meanwhile, the term of the Select Committee has been extended to the 30th of September from the previous 23rd of August.