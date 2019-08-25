Prices of 27 more drugs regularized

-

Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne said that steps will be taken to regularize the prices of 27 more drugs in the near future.

Accordingly, the number of price regularized medicines will be brought up to a 100, stated the Minister.

He says that this will result in a reduction in the prices of drugs with over 5000 brands.

He made these comments addressing the media after attending the 18th convention of the Association of Drug Importers held in Hambantota.