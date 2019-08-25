-

If Minister Sajith Premadasa isn’t named the United National Party (UNP) presidential candidate by the 30th of August, a group of UNP members, including himself, will make some tough decisions, states UNP MP Hesha Withanage.

The MP expressed these views speaking to the media at Godakawela, in Ratnapura.

He stated that the 30th of August is a decisive day for the UNP.

He says that they cannot watch the injustices done by the group attempting to sabotage the journey of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Therefore, if Sajith Premadasa isn’t named the Presidential candidate, a group UNP members are even ready to resign from their posts and leave politics, he said.

According to Withanage, Monitoring MPs, State, Deputy and Cabinet Ministers are also in the group willing to take such a drastic decision.