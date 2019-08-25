Father poisons 2 sons, kills himself

August 25, 2019   01:42 pm

-

A father from Puttalam who poisoned his 2 children has committed suicide by hanging himself, stated the Police Media Division.

A 31-year-old father from the Palliwasalpaduwa area in Udappuwa Puttalam has committed the murder-suicide.

Reportedly, the father had poisoned his two sons, aged 13 and 07 years, before hanging himself to death.

The bodies of the two children are kept in the mortuary of the Puttalam General Hospital.

The body of the father is currently at the scene of the crime, according to the Police.

The Puttalam Police Division is conducting investigations on the matter. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories