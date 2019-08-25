I would like it if Sajith becomes presidential candidate - Mahinda

I would like it if Sajith becomes presidential candidate - Mahinda

August 25, 2019   09:36 pm

-

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he would like it if Minister Sajith Premadasa runs for Presidency from the United National Party (UNP).

The Opposition Leader expressed these views following a function held in Colombo today (25).

According to him, his party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has received the approval from the majority of the minorities.

The 123rd birth anniversary of Ven. Balangoda Ananda Maithree Thera was commemorated at the BMICH under the patronage of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories