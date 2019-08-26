Two persons shot dead by gunmen in Hanwella

August 26, 2019   07:27 am

Two persons have been shot and killed by unidentified gunmen inside a house at Pahathgama in Hanwella last night.

The shooting had been carried out by two armed men who had arrived on a motorcycle between 9.30 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. yesterday (25).

Police said that the two gunmen, who had concealed their faces, forcible entered the house and opened fire at the homeowner and another individual before fleeing.

The two victims, aged 43 and 32, who were critically wounded in the shooting succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Avissawella Hospital.

The motive behind the killings are yet to be ascertained while Hanwella Police are conducting further investigations. 

