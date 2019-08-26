Thundershowers predicted in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces while light showers are expected to occur in Anuradhapura District.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50-75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the department said.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.