Fifteen crime gang members transferred to Boossa Prison

Fifteen criminals, including the notorious crime gang member Kanjipani Imran, have been transferred to the Boossa Prison.

Reportedly, 15 criminals who had been detained at Welikada and Dumbara Prisons have been transferred to Boossa Prison under heavy security.

According to a higher official at the Prisons Department, the inmates have been transferred based on an intelligence report.

It is reported that among the transferred suspects are Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ and Mohammed Noufur alias ‘Potta Naufur’.

Meanwhile, several other criminals are also due to be transferred to Boossa Prison in the near future, stated the official.