Fifteen crime gang members transferred to Boossa Prison

Fifteen crime gang members transferred to Boossa Prison

August 26, 2019   09:19 am

-

Fifteen criminals, including the notorious crime gang member Kanjipani Imran, have been transferred to the Boossa Prison.

Reportedly, 15 criminals who had been detained at Welikada and Dumbara Prisons have been transferred to Boossa Prison under heavy security.

According to a higher official at the Prisons Department, the inmates have been transferred based on an intelligence report.

It is reported that among the transferred suspects are Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ and Mohammed Noufur alias ‘Potta Naufur’.

Meanwhile, several other criminals are also due to be transferred to Boossa Prison in the near future, stated the official.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories