Navy holds a person with Kerala Cannabis

August 26, 2019   11:07 am

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended a person with Kerala Cannabis at the Palliwasalthurai area in Kalpitiya, yesterday (25th August).

Accordingly, 150g of Kerala Cannabis was found while searching a suspicious person, during a foot patrol carried out by Northwestern Naval Command.

The suspect is a resident of the Palliwasalthurai area in Kalpitiya, aged 52, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

 The suspect, along with the seized cannabis, was handed over to Kalpitiya Police for further investigation.

