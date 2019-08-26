Navy holds a person with Kerala Cannabis

-

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended a person with Kerala Cannabis at the Palliwasalthurai area in Kalpitiya, yesterday (25th August).

Accordingly, 150g of Kerala Cannabis was found while searching a suspicious person, during a foot patrol carried out by Northwestern Naval Command.

The suspect is a resident of the Palliwasalthurai area in Kalpitiya, aged 52, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

The suspect, along with the seized cannabis, was handed over to Kalpitiya Police for further investigation.