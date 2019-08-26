HRCSL launch investigations on complaints by Easter attack suspects

-

The Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission (HRCSL) has commenced investigations into the complaints lodged by a group of suspects who were apprehended over connections to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Accordingly, the relevant investigations are underway these days, according to the Commission.

The HRCSL will focus on the process of apprehension of the suspects and determining whether these arrests were illegal.

Further, officials of the HRCSL will make observational visits to the places the arrested suspects are detained, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) and Police stations.