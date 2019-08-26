I would like to join running the country  former CBSL Governor

-

The country can be saved from the economic crisis the government is currently facing, says the former Governor of the Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

He mentioned this following a visit to the Chief Prelate at the Ruwanweliseya Temple, last night (25).

He stated that the country’s economy is deteriorating in every way possible. However, the economy can be rebuilt, he added.

Pointing out that the previous regime too had challenges, Cabraal stated that, the only way forward is by overcoming the challenges.

He has no intention of becoming the Central Bank governor, Cabraal stated.

However, he would like to join running the country, says the former Central Bank Governor.

He has not yet decided whether this would happen through politics or as a government official, he clarified.

He further added that he was willing to shoulder the task of rebuilding the country.